CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Gives Update On NSF Grant

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CTTH) submitted a full proposal to the National Science Foundation(NSF) for our patented fast dissolving nicotine strips. The NSF grant program is highly competitive as it receives over 12,000 applicants annually from companies that have innovations that could help society. CTT successfully made it past the first round process and is among a few thousand remaining applicants. These remaining applicants have several deadlines over the course of the year to file a full proposal into the grant program. CTT is anticipating an answer in this program in late April. Acceptance into this program would give government backing to CTT Pharma and would allow for extensive research and testing to help lead to development of our technology.

The World Health Organization states, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing over 8 million people a year around the world. More than 7 million of those deaths are results of direct tobacco use while 1.3 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke." Furthermore, the CDC says, "Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States. This is nearly 1 in 5 deaths.

The CEO of CTT Pharma, Ryan Khouri stated, "To make it past the first round of applicants is a huge accomplishment by itself and shows that the NSF sees potential value for our technology within the tobacco industry. Currently there are no fast dissolving, low dose nicotine strips on the market, as most oral products stay in the mouth for an excessive amount of time. CTT also brought someone onto our team to help with this NSF Grant as they have a tremendous amount of experience with the NSF."

CTT will continue to update shareholders as more news becomes available.

