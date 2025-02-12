Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Appoints Accomplished Technology Leader Jaret Christopher as Strategic Advisor

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces the appointment of Jaret Christopher as a strategic advisor. Mr. Christopher brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience in particular in the technology sector, and will provide strategic advisory and business development services to enhance the Company's AI ecosystem.

Mr. Christopher's extensive career, spanning over 25 years in software as a service (SaaS), financial technology (FinTech), customer relationship management (CRM), marketing technology (MarTech), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and beyond, aligns closely with Alset AI's mission to expand a robust AI venture capital ecosystem, complementing its cloud computing business.

Mr. Christopher has been founder and leader of multiple high-growth companies that have attracted significant industry and investor interest, leading to multiple successful exits. Most recently, he served as General Manager and Vice President of CRM Software at WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), an e-commerce software company, where he was instrumental in driving post-IPO expansion. Prior to that, he founded Sprout, an innovative CRM and omni-channel marketing software platform for the cannabis industry. Under his leadership, Sprout scaled rapidly to serve over 500 clients across North America, reaching a network of over 2 million consumers, before being acquired by WM Technology, Inc. following its IPO.

"Mr. Christopher brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial insight, technical expertise, and a track record of value creation through multiple strategic exits," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "His success across SaaS, CRM, AI, and machine learning, coupled with his passion for nurturing early-stage companies, makes him an ideal advisor as we implement our strategy. We are committed to building a vibrant AI-focused portfolio of companies that align with our flagship cloud computing business, and believe drawing on the expertise of a proven leader like Mr. Christopher will help guide this strategy and unlock long-term value for our stakeholders."

"I am thrilled to work with Alset AI's growing team to support their ambitious goals," said Jaret Christopher, Strategic Advisor of Alset AI. "Building a dynamic AI venture capital ecosystem is essential for bringing breakthrough technologies to market, and I look forward to advancing Alset AI's agenda for growth, innovation, and market success."

