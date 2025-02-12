Company has secured exclusive rights to stake mining claims within the >700 km 2 Dessert Lake Basin in the NWT, Canada

Area covers hidden Proterozoic basin similar to the Athabasca and Thelon basins

Geophysical signatures indicative of large uranium district

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has secured access to a district scale uranium opportunity at Dessert Lake, located approximately 80km west of Yellowknife, NWT. The permits provide the Company with exclusivity to stake mining claims within an approximate 713 square km area for up to four (4) years. Figure 1 depicts the location of the permit area relative to the major uranium districts and deposits of northern Canada.

Fig 1. Location of the Dessert Lake Basin, key Structures and Uranium Deposits of Northern Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/240521_c32092ddc42b986c_001full.jpg

Commenting on the Dessert Lake opportunity, CEO Scott McLean stated, "We have long recognized the significant uranium potential of the buried Dessert Lake Mesoproterozoic basin. Dessert Lake's geology is analogous to the Athabasca Basin, and the presence of a major crustal fault (Wopmay Fault), which controls root uranium occurrences along its length, makes this a highly compelling district play. As the world increasingly recognizes uranium as a critical component of the global transition to reliable, low-carbon energy, projects like Dessert Lake, located within Tier-1 jurisdictions, take on even greater importance. We look forward to advancing the project towards evaluating the unconformity-controlled uranium potential.

About Dessert Lake

Dessert Lake is a recently recognized Mesoproterozoic redbed sandstone basin, identical in age and similar geological formation to the Athabasca and Thelon basins, which host world-class uranium deposits. Similar to how the major crustal P2 Fault and related structures control the introduction of uranium-bearing fluids in the Athabasca Basin, the Dessert Lake Basin is intersected by the Wopmay Fault-a major crustal structure associated with numerous root-style uranium vein deposits. Along its 500 km length, this fault hosts historically significant uranium mines, including the Eldorado Mine near Port Radium and the Rayrock Mine north of Yellowknife.

As the Wopmay Fault extends southward into the area secured by the Company, its surface expression becomes obscured beneath a thin veneer of Paleozoic rocks. However, work conducted by the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC), along with fieldwork and core logging by Anglo American in the early 2000s, confirmed the presence of Proterozoic Athabasca-type redbeds at shallow, drill-accessible depths beneath the thin Phanerozoic cover along the fault trend. This geological setting presents strong potential for the formation of basement-hosted uranium deposits similar to those found in the Athabasca and Thelon basins.

The prospecting licences secured by Transition provide the company exclusivity to stake claims within the area of more than 700km2, which has the potential to host a wide range of unconformity and fault-related uranium deposits.

Next Steps

The project requires regional geophysical surveying and drilling. Given the size of the opportunity, the Company will seek a partner to jointly advance the district play.

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist of Transition Metals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

