WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $6.4 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $23.1 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.4 million or $0.99 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $988.9 million from $1.036 billion last year.Diebold Nixdorf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $6.4 Mln. vs. $23.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $988.9 Mln vs. $1.036 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX