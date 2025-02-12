WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025, below Estimates. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter, in line with view.For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.40 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.55 per share.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.40 to $13.40 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $13.00 to $14.00 per share on total revenue growth of about 2 percent and operating revenue growth of about 2 percent.The Street is looking for earnings of $13.46 per share on revenue growth of 6.88 percent to $13.62 billion for the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX