Bong AB: Year-end Report Q4, January-December 2024

October - December 2024

Net sales decreased to SEK 495 million (539)

Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 31 million (39)

Operating profit increased to SEK 14 million (4)

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 3 million (-7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.02 (-0.03)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 30 million (36)

January - December 2024

Net sales decreased to SEK 1,914 million (2,088)

Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 119 million (135)

Operating profit decreased to SEK 43 million (44)

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -13 million (-7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 71 million (83)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2.0 billion and about 1,000 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This is information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.15 CET on 12 February 2025.