Bong AB: Interim Report Q2, January-June 2025

April - June 2025

Net sales decreased to SEK 419 million (456)

Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 14 million (30)

Operating profit decreased to SEK -4 million (10)

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -17 million (-3)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 25 million (-19)

January - June 2025

Net sales decreased to SEK 907 million (964)

Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 46 million (69)

Operating profit decreased to SEK 9 million (29)

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -17 million (-2)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.01)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 47 million (40)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and about 980 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

