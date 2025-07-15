Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 08:06
0,047 Euro
-2,89 % -0,001
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 11:15 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bong AB: Interim Report Q2, January-June 2025

April - June 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 419 million (456)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 14 million (30)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -4 million (10)
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -17 million (-3)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.02)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 25 million (-19)

January - June 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 907 million (964)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 46 million (69)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 9 million (29)
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -17 million (-2)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.01)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 47 million (40)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and about 980 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This is information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:15 CET on July 15th 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.