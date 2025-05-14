Anzeige
WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 09:16
0,059 Euro
-1,01 % -0,001
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 13:55 Uhr
16 Leser
Bong AB: Interim Report Q1, January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

January - March 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 488 million (508)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 32 million (39)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 14 million (19)
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 0 million (1)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.00 (0.01)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 22 million (59)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2.0 billion and about 980 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This is information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.55 CET on 14 May 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
