OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the Green1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (BCOW) is up over 40% at $13.99. AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) is up over 37% at $16.98. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) is up over 31% at $11.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is up over 26% at $85.46. Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) is up over 25% at $19.91. Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is up over 22% at $61.37. Kindly MD, Inc. (KDLY) is up over 19% at $1.71. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is up over 14% at $34.45. The Marygold Companies, Inc. (MGLD) is up over 10% at $1.13. Acme United Corporation (ACU) is up over 7% at $40.00.In the RedSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is down over 52% at $9.50. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is down over 39% at $5.20. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is down over 35% at $14.21. Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) is down over 26% at $12.40. Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 24% at $4.30. OneStream, Inc. (OS) is down over 20% at $24.00. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is down over 19% at $1.70. PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) is down over 17% at $1.80. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) is down over 16% at $1.62. BlackLine, Inc. (BL) is down over 14% at $53.99.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX