London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla"), British Telecom (BT), and the Port of Tyne are taking their partnership to the next level, expanding their cutting-edge AI video analytics deployment across the port. Having already transformed container tracking and damage classification, the focus now shifts to revolutionising safety in high-risk environments-reinforcing the port's unwavering commitment to protecting its workforce while unlocking operational efficiencies.

Enhancing Safety at the Port of Tyne

The collaboration will leverage Gorilla's advanced AI-powered video analytics platform to monitor selected hazardous areas within the port. By integrating real-time surveillance and intelligent behavior analytics, the system will detect potential safety risks, such as breaches in personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance or unsafe worker behavior near dangerous machinery and vehicles. These proactive measures aim to reduce workplace incidents and foster a safer environment for all personnel.

The deployment will also provide actionable insights into operational workflows, enabling the Port of Tyne to optimize processes and improve overall efficiency. Gorilla's AI technology will seamlessly integrate into BT's robust 5G private network infrastructure, ensuring reliable, high-speed data transmission for real-time monitoring and decision-making.

Driving Operational Efficiency Through Innovation

As one of the UK's most innovative ports, the Port of Tyne is committed to adopting smart technologies that enhance safety and sustainability. This partnership aligns with its vision of becoming a leading smart port by leveraging AI-driven solutions to automate routine tasks, improve resource allocation, and generate valuable business intelligence.

Will Addison - VP Innovation, EMEA of Gorilla Technology Group, commented: "We are proud to partner again with BT and the Port of Tyne on this transformative project that underscores our commitment to revolutionizing safety in industrial environments. By deploying our bleeding-edge AI video analytics solutions, we aim to set a new standard for safety and operational excellence in ports worldwide."

Tamsin Warren, Head of Technology and Transformation at Port of Tyne remarked: "This collaboration demonstrates how advanced connectivity and AI can transform traditional industries like maritime logistics. Together with Gorilla Technology and the Port of Tyne, we are creating a smarter, safer future for port operations."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Port of Tyne

The Port of Tyne is one of the UK's major deep-sea ports - delivering bespoke solutions for the green energy sector, supporting world leaders in the automotive transition, handling specialised bulk and containerised products, alongside delivery logistics, and assisting growing passenger numbers via the regionally important International Passenger Terminal.

Overall, the Port of Tyne adds £720 million to the North East economy, supporting 11,000 jobs directly and indirectly and, as one of the UK's largest trust ports, is entirely self-financing and runs on a commercial basis, reinvesting all its profits back into facilities along the River Tyne for the benefit of the North East and all its stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

