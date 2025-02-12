ADS-TEC ENERGY

ADS-TEC reported record revenue, albeit below previous guidance, despite 2024 being a more challenging period for EVs and associated infrastructure-related companies and some revenue deferrals into FY25. Strategic progress has laid the foundation for some potentially significant roll-out programmes. In addition, the company has announced plans to develop longer-term, more stable business revenues through value-added services, aimed at helping customers operate their infrastructure and maximise commercial potential. We will update our forecasts on publication of the detailed FY24 results.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...