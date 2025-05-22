Long-Lewis deploys ADS-TEC Energy's ChargeBox at locations including Hoover, River Region and Muscle Shoals, providing ultra-fast EV charging access to EV drivers in underserved areas, with minimal grid impact

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that the Long-Lewis Auto Group has deployed its battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging platform ChargeBox at multiple leading Ford dealerships in Alabama including, Long-Lewis Ford of Hoover, Long-Lewis Ford of the River Region and Long-Lewis Ford of the Shoals. Available for public use at the dealership locations, the solution allows electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Alabama to charge their EVs in just minutes at locations previously underserved by EV infrastructure.

Long-Lewis Auto Group has deployed ADS-TEC Energy's ultra-fast charging platform ChargeBox at multiple Ford dealerships in Alabama

The ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox platform's battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320kW) on existing power-limited grids. Unlike conventional DC chargers, it did not require extensive construction or upgrades to high-powered electrical infrastructure, making it an ideal solution for the Long-Lewis Auto Group to quickly deploy ultra-fast EV chargers.

The Long-Lewis Auto Group is Alabama's oldest and largest automotive retailer, with dealerships dating back to the 1900s. Across all the Long-Lewis locations, they retail more than 1,500 vehicles a month making them 11 times larger than the average dealership. Through its partnership with Ford, Long-Lewis is committed to furthering the Ford Power Promise, making electric vehicle ownership easy by supporting customers in the areas that matter to them the most. The Long-Lewis Auto Groupis nationally recognized for its consumer and employee satisfaction and is dedicated to giving back to its community and those less fortunate.

"At the Long-Lewis Auto Group, there is nothing more important than our community including our employees, current customers, future customers and all Alabama residents. As EV adoption in our state continues to rise, the right charging technology must be installed to support ultra-fast charging requirements. Our customers cannot wait hours to charge their vehicles and as some of our dealerships are in more rural locations, we cannot afford any grid strain," said Ryan Ware, general manager, Long-Lewis Ford of the River Region. "ADS-TEC Energy's ChargeBox is the only EV charger that could support our infrastructure needs. We're excited to offer this ultra-fast EV charging capability at our dealerships and to provide it to the community."

Alabama has made tremendous strides to electrify the state. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, more than $2 billion in EV-related investments have been announced for Alabama, supporting a growing EV supply chain.

"When we first announced our facility in Alabama, we were determined to make ultra-fast EV charging more accessible to drivers throughout the state," said Jason Powers, vice president, North America, ADS-TEC Energy. "By deploying our ChargeBox solution, the Long-Lewis Auto Group is bringing the capabilities of ultra-fast EV charging to residents across Alabama, reaching areas that to-date have been plagued with little or no charging options. We're honored to collaborate with Alabama's oldest and largest auto dealer to showcase the state's growth in EVs and electrification."

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

