Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell and Bennett Jones Announce the 2024 Recipient of Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year

Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) and Bennett Jones today announced Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year® for 2024 is WSP Global's Alexandre L'Heureux.

Citing the Company's exceptional performance and growth under Mr. L'Heureux's leadership, as well as their commitment to global social responsibility, the CEO of the Year Advisory Board made the unanimous selection on October 30, 2024. WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) is a globally recognized professional services firm providing strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, and mining sectors.

"Alexandre L'Heureux, the CEO of WSP Global, has achieved exceptional success. Truly extraordinary," said Hugh MacKinnon, Chair of the CEO of the Year Advisory Board. "Since Mr. L'Heureux became CEO in 2016, some 55 organizations around the globe have been acquired by and are now operating as part of WSP Global. As of December last year, WSP is successfully leading a staggering 200,000 projects around the world -- on every continent. M. L'Heureux has grown the revenue of WSP from just over $6 billion in 2016 to over $14 billion today. Alexandre has kept WSP uncomplicated and lean, a company dedicated to ethical behaviour, profound regard for the communities it serves, and professional excellence in its service offerings."

John Wallace, executive chair of Caldwell, added: "Alexandre L'Heureux has taken a successful Quebec engineering company and turned it into one of the world's leading engineering and professional services consulting firms. Its growth into a global powerhouse has been led by a truly outstanding leader - Alexandre is a model of vision, strategic understanding, and the kind of deep, insightful analysis that transforms courage into business success. He has created growth that also expands its expertise and reach -- growth that offers clients ever-better service. Congratulations to Alexandre and the entire WSP Global team for their extraordinary accomplishments."

Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year® is the pre-eminent recognition for Canadian CEOs. Established in 1990, this highly respected award honours an executive in Canadian business who exemplifies integrity, insists upon excellence, earns the trust of others, and has built a globally competitive organization. The program is supported by presenting partner Bennett Jones, media partner National Post, gala partner KPMG in Canada and founding partner Caldwell.

Mr. L'Heureux will be honoured at the CEO of the Year Gala in Toronto on June 19, 2025. To inquire about tickets, please visit: https://ceoaward.ca/

Read the full article on Mr. L'Heureux in the National Post.

Funds raised at the CEO of the Year Gala support the annual Futures Fund Scholarship, which grants ten scholarships to exceptional and deserving university students in business to further their educational ambitions. The universities selected this year are:

University of Toronto

University of British Columbia

McGill University

Western University

Queen's University

University of Alberta

Toronto Metropolitan University

Bishop's University

Universite du Quebec a Montreal

University of Saskatchewan

About Bennett Jones

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's leading business law firms, home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep expertise in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm provides practical, business-focused advice to businesses and investors on Canadian ventures, while also connecting Canadian businesses and investors to global opportunities.

www.bennettjones.com

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). www.caldwell.com

