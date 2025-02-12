Claranova's underlying revenue was essentially flat year-on-year in H125. While underlying revenue grew 3% for Avanquest, PlanetArt felt the effects of a shorter holiday season in the US, with underlying revenue down 1%. The company expects to report double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA for H125 and maintains its revenue, margin and gearing targets for FY27. We have revised our forecasts to reflect stronger Avanquest and weaker PlanetArt revenues and have trimmed our EBITDA forecasts.

