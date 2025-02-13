ROBERTET: SALES UP 12% IN 2024

SALES UP 12% IN 2024

Grasse, February 13, 2025 - Robertet's Board of Directors met on February 12, 2025 under the chairmanship of Philippe Maubert to review the Group's 2024 sales and results. Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances and flavors, reported 2024 sales of €807 million, up by a solid 12%.

On a comparable exchange rate and scope basis, organic growth came out at 10.3%. At constant exchange rates: up 12.7%. On a like-for-like basis: up 9.6%.

Consolidated financial statements (in thousands of euros) 2022 2023 Change

(2023 vs 2022) 2024 Change

(2024 vs 2023) Sales 703,037 721,129 +2.6% 807,609 +12.0%

At December 31, 2024, the change in sales breaks down as follows in terms of organic growth, scope effect and currency effect:

In thousands of euros 2023 sales Organic growth Currency

effect Scope effect Total change 2024 sales Group total 721,129 +10.3% -0.7% +2.4% +12.0% 807,609

* Sales figures are estimates and have not yet been audited.

All regions helped drive the Group's 10.3% organic growth, without exception. New markets such as Southeast Asia, China, Latin America and the Middle East enjoyed strong growth, while Europe and the USA delivered a very solid performance. India has also seen strong growth, thanks to the acquisition and successful integration of Sonarome.

All Robertet divisions contributed to growth in 2024, as follows:

Raw Materials accounted for 24.3% of sales, up 16.9%. This return to growth reflects the upturn in organic products, healthy sales in luxury fragrances and the impact of certain customers rebuilding their inventories after a low point in 2023.

accounted for 24.3% of sales, up 16.9%. This return to growth reflects the upturn in organic products, healthy sales in luxury fragrances and the impact of certain customers rebuilding their inventories after a low point in 2023. Fragrances accounted for 39.4% of sales and saw growth of 16.4%. This remarkable performance was driven by the success of numerous niche fragrance brands around the world, in particular in the USA, China and Brazil.

accounted for 39.4% of sales and saw growth of 16.4%. This remarkable performance was driven by the success of numerous niche fragrance brands around the world, in particular in the USA, China and Brazil. Flavors represented 33.7% of sales, up 4.9%. This solid increase primarily reflects Sonarome's contribution in India and a strong interest in the natural products of our major international customers.

represented 33.7% of sales, up 4.9%. This solid increase primarily reflects Sonarome's contribution in India and a strong interest in the natural products of our major international customers. Health & Beauty accounted for 2.6% of sales, up 9.4% over the year after successfully restoring production capacity in the second half of 2024 and further developing its commercial presence in global markets for its flagship products.

Robertet has continued to deploy its strategy based on high value-added natural products, its conquest of new international markets and its sustainable development roadmap, which led it to receive a Platinum Ecovadis rating in 2024.

As mentioned when results for the first half of 2024 were reported, EBITDA growth for 2024 is expected to be higher than sales growth.

***

Further information

The 2024 annual results will be published on April 14, 2025, and will be followed by an analyst and investor conference held in Paris on the same day.

The 2024 annual financial report will be available on April 17, 2025 on our website.

We look forward to welcoming analysts and investors in Grasse on May 22, 2025 for a Capital Markets Day, the details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

***

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,700 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 17 global creation centers. In 2024, the Robertet Group recorded total net sales in excess of €807 million.

