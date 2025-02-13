HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 4.083% due 16th July 2035 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction