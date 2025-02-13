TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported Thursday weak profit in its fourth quarter, while operating profit climbed from last year with revenue growth.For the quarter, profit dropped 48% to 21.0 billion Japanese yen from last year's 40.3 billion yen.Operating profit, however, climbed 49.3 percent to 60.6 billion yen from 40.6 billion yen last year. Adjusted operating profit was 79.4 billion yen, up 24.7 percent from 63.6 billion yen a year ago.Revenue increased 10.6 percent to 756.5 billion yen from prior year's 684.1 billion yen. Core revenue growth at constant rates were 13.6%.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects profit to decrease 2.9% from last year to 450.0 billion yen, and operating profit to decrease 3.8% to 671.0 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit would be down 2.2% from last year to 735.0 billion yenRevenue is forecast to increase by 3.9% to 3.27 trillion yen. Core revenue at constant FX is forecast to increase by 6.6% .The Company plans to pay an annual dividend per share of 194 yen, and to offer an annual dividend per share of 194 yen for fiscal 2025.In the Business Plan 2025 covering 2025 to 2027, over the next three-year period, the company expects adjusted operating profit at constant FX to increase by an average compound annual growth rate in the high single digits.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX