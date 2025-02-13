LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British property company Helical Plc (HLCL.L) announced on Thursday the appointment of James Moss as Chief Financial Officer. He will take over from the current CFO Tim Murphy at the Annual General Meeting to be held in July. Moss is currently working as Chief Operating Officer and Group Company Secretary.Moss will be joining the Board as CFO Designate, with effect from April 1, and will continue to work closely with Murphy over the coming months.A qualified Chartered Accountant, Moss joined the company in September 2014 as Group Financial Controller. He was appointed Company Secretary in May 2015 and became an Executive Committee member in March 2018. He later succeeded to the post of Chief Operating Officer in May 2022.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX