PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French mass-market retail group Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) revealed on Thursday that it has renewed its partnership with Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores for three more years. Since the last 20 years of the partnership, Casino has offered customers at the Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores, a wide range of products under the Casino brand, as well as other brands.Casino Group said that the partnership extends over 46 motorway service stations, including 39 operated under the Casino Express banner. The combination will offer services in 41 urban or suburban service stations, 11 under Casino Express banner, all located in the eastern half of France.As per the partnership, Casino will continue to supply Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores in service stations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX