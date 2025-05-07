Anzeige
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3
Groupe Casino: Additional information regarding the termination of a guarantee in favor of GPA

Finanznachrichten News

Additional information

regarding the termination of a guarantee in favor of GPA

The accelerated safeguard plan of Casino Guichard-Perrachon approved by the Paris Commercial Court on February 26, 2024, has terminated the uncapped guarantee granted by Casino for the benefit of Companiha Brasileria de Distribuiçao (GPA). This guarantee had provided for an indemnification undertaking by Casino in favor of GPA for any losses that might result from the implementation of the amortization structure of the goodwill arising from the acquisition by Casino of GPA shares.

On May 6, 2025, GPA announced via a press release that it had submitted a request for arbitration to the ICC International Court of Arbitration in order to preserve its rights under the aforementioned guarantee granted by Casino.

As stated in its Universal Registration Document, Casino recalls that, pursuant to its accelerated safeguard plan, the guarantee granted to GPA is no longer in force. Consequently, Casino will take all necessary measures to assert its rights. At this stage, Casino has not been contacted by the ICC.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78


