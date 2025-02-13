St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - MicroCap Report issues update on Siyata Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) (NASDAQ: SYTAW).

Siyata Mobile recently announced that the exclusive online press conference to "reveal details about its most significant development in its history" will take place as soon as practicable.

MicroCap Reports encourages shareholders to stay engaged with Siyata's press releases and notifications to ensure they receive real time information about the press conference, which is designed to showcase "an announcement that is poised to redefine its trajectory."

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

MicroCap Reports continues to monitor and report on companies like Siyata Mobile that demonstrate a strong commitment to innovation and shareholder engagement.

