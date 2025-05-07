Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reviews Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) ("Siyata") recent transformative successes.

Since Siyata's $160 million Core Gaming merger remains the focus, it's important to understand the merger math details. However, the following milestones underscore another layer of Siyata's compelling business model.

Please click here for Merger Math Details, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

Historic Achievement: Smallest Manufacturer to Secure Major U.S. Carriers Stocking

Siyata, a global leader in Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, achieved a rare feat and is the smallest device manufacturer to secure stocked status with three of the top four major U.S. carriers, a milestone that required significant upfront investment, ranging from R&D to inventory. From 2020 to 2024, Siyata raised over $20 million through dilutive offerings, to fund these and other efforts amidst a challenging funding environment marked by rising interest rates and tightened capital markets. This investment enabled Siyata to certify its rugged SD7 handsets and VK7 vehicle devices for carrier networks, ensuring seamless integration and broad distribution.



Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

This stocked status unlocks unique expansion opportunities, allowing Siyata to leverage carrier marketing channels and enterprise relationships, as seen in its recent Fortune 100 telecom deal, positioning it to capture a larger share of the $7 billion PoC market transitioning from land mobile radios (LMR) to cellular solutions.

Fortune 100 Telecom Agreement: $1M Milestone Payments in 2025

Siyata's growth trajectory was further solidified by an April 28, 2025, development agreement with a Fortune 100 U.S.-based telecom company to design a unique MCPTT portable device, slated for commercial launch in Q1 2026. Under the terms, Siyata is eligible to receive up to $1,000,000 in milestone payments throughout 2025 for development and certification, providing non-dilutive capital to fuel expansion. This deal, leveraging Siyata's expertise in ruggedized PoC devices, targets first responders and public safety personnel, building on its carrier partnerships and recent marketing successes, such as integrations with JVCKenwood and IP Access International.

T-Mobile T-Priority Partnership: Empowering First Responders

On February 20, 2025, T-Mobile named Siyata as one of its "key partners" and Siyata's SD7 Ultra series 5G MCPTT cellular radio handsets as a pivotal component of its T-Priority 5G First Responder initiative, announced alongside a landmark connectivity deal with New York City.

The SD7 Ultra, the first land mobile radio (LMR) replacement in the U.S. offering MCPTT on 5G, empowers public safety officials with reliable nationwide communications via T-Mobile's direct connect platform, the nation's largest 5G network. This partnership enhances response times and situational awareness for police, fire, and EMS, integrating advanced applications to save lives. Siyata's inclusion in T-Mobile's elite ecosystem validates its technological leadership and opens vast distribution channels, positioning it to capture a significant share of the $7 billion PoC market transitioning from LMR to cellular solutions.

Core Gaming Merger: A Blockbuster Value Catalyst

Siyata's $160 million merger with Core Gaming, announced February 26, 2025 and expected to close in Q2 2025, diversifies its portfolio into the $126 billion mobile gaming market. The merger's special stock dividend guarantees legacy shareholders at least 10% ownership.





Core Gaming

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251109

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News