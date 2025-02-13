WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, PPL Corp. (PPL) said it expects ongoing earnings for the full-year 2025 in a range of $1.75 to $1.87 per share.On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.PPL also extended its 6 to 8 percent annual earnings per share and dividend growth targets through at least 2028, with earnings per share growth expected to be in the top half of the targeted range. The company's projected earnings per share growth is based off the 2025 forecast midpoint of $1.81 per share.In addition, the company increased planned infrastructure investments to $20 billion from 2025 through 2028, compared to the prior plan of $14.3 billion from 2024 to 2027.These investments are expected to result in 9.8% average annual rate base growth through 2028, up from 6.3% over the prior plan period. The company is targeting $4.3 billion in infrastructure investments in 2025.PPL also announced an approximately 6 percent increase in its quarterly common stock dividend, raising the dividend from $0.2575 per share to $0.2725 per share, payable April 1, 2025, to shareowners of record as of March 10, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX