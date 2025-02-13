Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)
OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Q1-25 Highlights:
- Revenue up 3% to $185 million
- Gross margin at 31.8%, slightly down from 32.5% last year
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $18 million, down from $21 million last year
- Operating free cash flow1 of $13 million, down from $17 million last year
- Net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.6x
- Repurchased 101,350 shares in consideration of $4.9 million
- Guidance reiterated
- Announced new U.S. subsidiary to focus on U.S. government and defence
|Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
|(in millions of $, except per share & margins)
|December 31,
|2024
|20232
|%
|Revenue
|185.0
|179.2
|3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|17.8
|21.4
|(17)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA %1
|9.6
|%
|11.9
|%
|(230)bps
|Adjusted Net Profit1
|10.5
|14.0
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EPS Diluted1
|0.88
|1.17
|(25)
|%
|Operating Free Cash Flow1
|13.1
|17.2
|(24)
|%
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.
2 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected consolidated financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.
Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.
Register for the conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
"We closed the quarter as expected and are seeing positive momentum across our diverse end markets, while continuing to benefit from the strong contributions of our recent acquisitions in UK, the U.S. and Canada," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "The accelerating global demand for defence solutions positions Calian's expanding footprint to play a critical role in the years ahead. Additionally, discussions among Canadian leaders about increasing military investment and accelerating initiatives are a welcome development. We remain on track to deliver another record year and are making progress against our long-term objectives."
First Quarter Results
Revenues increased 3%, from $179 million to $185 million, representing the highest first quarter revenue on record. Acquisitive growth was 8% and was generated by the acquisitions of Decisive Group, the nuclear assets from MDA Ltd and Mabway. Organic growth was down 5%, as growth generated in global Defence was offset by declines in the pace of domestic Defence training and delays in large projects in its Space and IT infrastructure markets.
Gross margin stood at 31.8% and represents the 11th quarter above the 30% mark. Adjusted EBITDA1 stood at $18 million, down 17% from $21 million last year, primarily impacted by revenue mix and increased investments in our sales and delivery capacity. As a result, adjusted EBITDA1 margin decreased to 9.6%, from 11.9% last year.
Net profit stood at $(1) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, down from $6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share last year. This decrease in profitability is primarily due to increases in accounting charges related to amortization and deemed compensation expenses from acquisitions as well as increased operating expenses, which was offset by higher gross profit. Adjusted net profit1 was $10 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, down from $14 million, or $1.17 per diluted share last year.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
"In the first quarter we generated $13 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 73% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to pay contingent earn out liabilities for $11 million and make capital expenditure investments for $1 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends for $3 million and share buybacks for $5 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.6x, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives," concluded Mr. Houston.
Normal Course Issuer Bid
In the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 101,350 shares for cancellation in consideration of $4.9 million.
Announced U.S. Subsidiary to Focus on U.S. Government and Defence
On December 4, 2024, Calian announced the launch of an independent U.S.-focused subsidiary, Calian US, Inc. It is committed to securing U.S. government contracts by ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations. To facilitate this, Calian US will be established as an independent subsidiary and will pursue the necessary certifications to operate effectively within the U.S. market.
Quarterly Dividend
On February 12, 2025, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2025. Dividends paid by the Company are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.
Guidance Reiterated
The table below presents the FY25 guidance based on the new definition of adjusted EBITDA.
|Guidance for the year ended September 30, 2025
|FY24 Results
|YOY Growth at Midpoint
|(in thousands of $)
|Low
|Midpoint
|High
|Revenue
|800,000
|840,000
|880,000
|746,611
|12
|%
|Adj. EBITDA1
|96,000
|101,000
|106,000
|92,159
|10
|%
This guidance includes the full-year contribution from the Decisive Group acquisition, closed on December 1, 2023, the nuclear asset acquisition from MDA Ltd., closed on March 5, 2024 and the Mabway acquisition, closed on May 9, 2024. It does not include any other further acquisitions that may close within the fiscal year. The guidance reflects another record year for the Company and positions it well to achieve its long-term growth targets.
At the midpoint of the range, this guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 12% and 10%, respectively, and an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 12.0%. It would represent the 8th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and record revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 levels.
About Calian
www.calian.com
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
|CALIAN GROUP LTD.
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|As at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024
|(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|61,040
|$
|51,788
|Accounts receivable
|157,542
|157,376
|Work in process
|20,205
|20,437
|Inventory
|29,442
|23,199
|Prepaid expenses
|23,805
|23,978
|Derivative assets
|31
|32
|Total current assets
|292,065
|276,810
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment
|41,234
|40,962
|Right of use assets
|41,746
|36,383
|Prepaid expenses
|7,157
|7,820
|Deferred tax asset
|3,376
|3,425
|Investments
|3,875
|3,875
|Acquired intangible assets
|123,297
|128,253
|Goodwill
|213,925
|210,392
|Total non-current assets
|434,610
|431,110
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|726,675
|$
|707,920
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|123,945
|$
|124,884
|Provisions
|2,454
|3,075
|Unearned contract revenue
|40,263
|41,723
|Lease obligations
|5,556
|5,645
|Contingent earn-out
|29,709
|39,136
|Derivative liabilities
|169
|92
|Total current liabilities
|202,096
|214,555
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Debt facility
|115,750
|89,750
|Lease obligations
|39,425
|33,798
|Unearned contract revenue
|17,256
|14,503
|Contingent earn-out
|2,773
|2,697
|Deferred tax liabilities
|23,738
|25,862
|Total non-current liabilities
|198,942
|166,610
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|401,038
|381,165
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Issued capital
|227,561
|225,747
|Contributed surplus
|4,555
|6,019
|Retained earnings
|84,038
|91,268
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|9,483
|3,721
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|325,637
|326,755
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|726,675
|$
|707,920
|Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,765,055
|11,802,364
|CALIAN GROUP LTD.
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
|For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|$
|185,047
|$
|179,179
|Cost of revenues
|126,246
|120,961
|Gross profit
|58,801
|58,218
|Selling, general and administrative
|38,105
|34,145
|Research and development
|2,896
|2,719
|Share based compensation
|1,091
|1,190
|Profit before under noted items
|16,709
|20,164
|Restructuring expense
|692
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,540
|9,006
|Mergers and acquisition costs
|2,320
|1,980
|Profit before interest income and income tax expense
|2,157
|9,178
|Interest expense
|1,783
|1,547
|Income tax expense
|1,350
|2,106
|NET PROFIT (LOSS)
|$
|(976)
|$
|5,525
|Net profit (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.08)
|$
|0.47
|Diluted
|$
|(0.08)
|$
|0.46
|CALIAN GROUP LTD.
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net profit
|$
|(976
|)
|$
|5,525
|Items not affecting cash:
|Interest expense
|1,295
|1,098
|Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|558
|726
|Lease obligations interest expense
|488
|449
|Income tax expense
|1,350
|2,106
|Employee share purchase plan expense
|174
|162
|Share based compensation expense
|917
|1,013
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,540
|9,006
|Deemed compensation
|1,563
|604
|16,909
|20,689
|Change in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|(167
|)
|(11,189
|)
|Work in process
|232
|(898
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(2,739
|)
|(74
|)
|Inventory
|(6,241
|)
|(2,590
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(858
|)
|15,516
|Unearned contract revenue
|1,294
|206
|8,430
|21,660
|Interest paid
|(1,783
|)
|(1,547
|)
|Income tax paid
|(2,265
|)
|(2,575
|)
|4,382
|17,538
|CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance of common shares net of costs
|881
|694
|Dividends
|(3,292
|)
|(3,314
|)
|Draw on debt facility
|26,000
|56,000
|Payment of lease obligations
|(1,442
|)
|(1,171
|)
|Repurchase of common shares
|(4,926
|)
|(1,357
|)
|17,221
|50,852
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Business acquisitions
|(11,215
|)
|(47,457
|)
|Property, plant and equipment
|(1,136
|)
|(2,400
|)
|(12,351
|)
|(49,857
|)
|NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW)
|$
|9,252
|$
|18,533
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|51,788
|33,734
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|61,040
|$
|52,267
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2024
|20231
|Net profit
|$
|(976
|)
|$
|5,525
|Share based compensation
|1,091
|1,190
|Restructuring expense
|692
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,540
|9,006
|Mergers and acquisition costs
|2,320
|1,980
|Interest expense
|1,783
|1,547
|Income tax
|1,350
|2,106
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,800
|$
|21,354
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2024
|20231
|Net profit
|$
|(976
|)
|$
|5,525
|Share based compensation
|1,091
|1,190
|Restructuring expense
|692
|-
|Mergers and acquisition costs
|2,320
|1,980
|Amortization of intangibles
|7,334
|5,325
|Adjusted net profit
|10,461
|14,020
|Weighted average number of common shares basic
|11,773,465
|11,812,574
|Adjusted EPS Basic
|0.89
|1.19
|Adjusted EPS Diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.17
Operating Free Cash Flow
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2024
|20231
|Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow)
|$
|4,382
|$
|17,538
|Adjustments:
|M&A costs included in operating activities
|199
|650
|Change in non-cash working capital
|8,479
|(971)
|Operating free cash flow
|$
|13,060
|$
|17,217
|Operating free cash flow per share - basic
|1.11
|1.46
|Operating free cash flow per share - diluted
|1.10
|1.44
|Operating free cash flow conversion
|73
|%
|81
|%
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2024
|20231
|Cash
|$
|61,040
|$
|52,267
|Debt facility
|115,750
|93,750
|Net debt (net cash)
|54,710
|41,483
|Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA
|88,602
|65,987
|Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
|0.6
|0.6
Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company's ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.