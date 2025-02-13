Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Q1-25 Highlights:

Revenue up 3% to $185 million

Gross margin at 31.8%, slightly down from 32.5% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $18 million, down from $21 million last year

of $18 million, down from $21 million last year Operating free cash flow 1 of $13 million, down from $17 million last year

of $13 million, down from $17 million last year Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 ratio of 0.6x

ratio of 0.6x Repurchased 101,350 shares in consideration of $4.9 million

Guidance reiterated

Announced new U.S. subsidiary to focus on U.S. government and defence

Financial Highlights Three months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) December 31, 2024 20232 % Revenue 185.0 179.2 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 17.8 21.4 (17) % Adjusted EBITDA %1 9.6 % 11.9 % (230)bps Adjusted Net Profit1 10.5 14.0 (25) % Adjusted EPS Diluted1 0.88 1.17 (25) % Operating Free Cash Flow1 13.1 17.2 (24) %

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

2 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected consolidated financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.

Register for the conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

"We closed the quarter as expected and are seeing positive momentum across our diverse end markets, while continuing to benefit from the strong contributions of our recent acquisitions in UK, the U.S. and Canada," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "The accelerating global demand for defence solutions positions Calian's expanding footprint to play a critical role in the years ahead. Additionally, discussions among Canadian leaders about increasing military investment and accelerating initiatives are a welcome development. We remain on track to deliver another record year and are making progress against our long-term objectives."

First Quarter Results

Revenues increased 3%, from $179 million to $185 million, representing the highest first quarter revenue on record. Acquisitive growth was 8% and was generated by the acquisitions of Decisive Group, the nuclear assets from MDA Ltd and Mabway. Organic growth was down 5%, as growth generated in global Defence was offset by declines in the pace of domestic Defence training and delays in large projects in its Space and IT infrastructure markets.

Gross margin stood at 31.8% and represents the 11th quarter above the 30% mark. Adjusted EBITDA1 stood at $18 million, down 17% from $21 million last year, primarily impacted by revenue mix and increased investments in our sales and delivery capacity. As a result, adjusted EBITDA1 margin decreased to 9.6%, from 11.9% last year.

Net profit stood at $(1) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, down from $6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share last year. This decrease in profitability is primarily due to increases in accounting charges related to amortization and deemed compensation expenses from acquisitions as well as increased operating expenses, which was offset by higher gross profit. Adjusted net profit1 was $10 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, down from $14 million, or $1.17 per diluted share last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"In the first quarter we generated $13 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 73% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to pay contingent earn out liabilities for $11 million and make capital expenditure investments for $1 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends for $3 million and share buybacks for $5 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.6x, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives," concluded Mr. Houston.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 101,350 shares for cancellation in consideration of $4.9 million.

Announced U.S. Subsidiary to Focus on U.S. Government and Defence

On December 4, 2024, Calian announced the launch of an independent U.S.-focused subsidiary, Calian US, Inc. It is committed to securing U.S. government contracts by ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations. To facilitate this, Calian US will be established as an independent subsidiary and will pursue the necessary certifications to operate effectively within the U.S. market.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 12, 2025, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2025. Dividends paid by the Company are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Guidance Reiterated

The table below presents the FY25 guidance based on the new definition of adjusted EBITDA.

Guidance for the year ended September 30, 2025 FY24 Results YOY Growth at Midpoint (in thousands of $) Low Midpoint High Revenue 800,000 840,000 880,000 746,611 12 % Adj. EBITDA1 96,000 101,000 106,000 92,159 10 %

This guidance includes the full-year contribution from the Decisive Group acquisition, closed on December 1, 2023, the nuclear asset acquisition from MDA Ltd., closed on March 5, 2024 and the Mabway acquisition, closed on May 9, 2024. It does not include any other further acquisitions that may close within the fiscal year. The guidance reflects another record year for the Company and positions it well to achieve its long-term growth targets.

At the midpoint of the range, this guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 12% and 10%, respectively, and an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 12.0%. It would represent the 8th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and record revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 levels.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Media inquiries:

Investor Relations inquiries:

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,040 $ 51,788 Accounts receivable 157,542 157,376 Work in process 20,205 20,437 Inventory 29,442 23,199 Prepaid expenses 23,805 23,978 Derivative assets 31 32 Total current assets 292,065 276,810 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 41,234 40,962 Right of use assets 41,746 36,383 Prepaid expenses 7,157 7,820 Deferred tax asset 3,376 3,425 Investments 3,875 3,875 Acquired intangible assets 123,297 128,253 Goodwill 213,925 210,392 Total non-current assets 434,610 431,110 TOTAL ASSETS $ 726,675 $ 707,920 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 123,945 $ 124,884 Provisions 2,454 3,075 Unearned contract revenue 40,263 41,723 Lease obligations 5,556 5,645 Contingent earn-out 29,709 39,136 Derivative liabilities 169 92 Total current liabilities 202,096 214,555 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility 115,750 89,750 Lease obligations 39,425 33,798 Unearned contract revenue 17,256 14,503 Contingent earn-out 2,773 2,697 Deferred tax liabilities 23,738 25,862 Total non-current liabilities 198,942 166,610 TOTAL LIABILITIES 401,038 381,165 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 227,561 225,747 Contributed surplus 4,555 6,019 Retained earnings 84,038 91,268 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,483 3,721 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 325,637 326,755 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 726,675 $ 707,920 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,765,055 11,802,364

CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 185,047 $ 179,179 Cost of revenues 126,246 120,961 Gross profit 58,801 58,218 Selling, general and administrative 38,105 34,145 Research and development 2,896 2,719 Share based compensation 1,091 1,190 Profit before under noted items 16,709 20,164 Restructuring expense 692 - Depreciation and amortization 11,540 9,006 Mergers and acquisition costs 2,320 1,980 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 2,157 9,178 Interest expense 1,783 1,547 Income tax expense 1,350 2,106 NET PROFIT (LOSS) $ (976) $ 5,525 Net profit (loss) per share : Basic $ (0.08) $ 0.47 Diluted $ (0.08) $ 0.46

CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Canadian dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ (976 ) $ 5,525 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 1,295 1,098 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 558 726 Lease obligations interest expense 488 449 Income tax expense 1,350 2,106 Employee share purchase plan expense 174 162 Share based compensation expense 917 1,013 Depreciation and amortization 11,540 9,006 Deemed compensation 1,563 604 16,909 20,689 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (167 ) (11,189 ) Work in process 232 (898 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,739 ) (74 ) Inventory (6,241 ) (2,590 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (858 ) 15,516 Unearned contract revenue 1,294 206 8,430 21,660 Interest paid (1,783 ) (1,547 ) Income tax paid (2,265 ) (2,575 ) 4,382 17,538 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 881 694 Dividends (3,292 ) (3,314 ) Draw on debt facility 26,000 56,000 Payment of lease obligations (1,442 ) (1,171 ) Repurchase of common shares (4,926 ) (1,357 ) 17,221 50,852 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (11,215 ) (47,457 ) Property, plant and equipment (1,136 ) (2,400 ) (12,351 ) (49,857 ) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) $ 9,252 $ 18,533 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 51,788 33,734 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 61,040 $ 52,267

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, 2024 20231 Net profit $ (976 ) $ 5,525 Share based compensation 1,091 1,190 Restructuring expense 692 - Depreciation and amortization 11,540 9,006 Mergers and acquisition costs 2,320 1,980 Interest expense 1,783 1,547 Income tax 1,350 2,106 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,800 $ 21,354

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended December 31, 2024 20231 Net profit $ (976 ) $ 5,525 Share based compensation 1,091 1,190 Restructuring expense 692 - Mergers and acquisition costs 2,320 1,980 Amortization of intangibles 7,334 5,325 Adjusted net profit 10,461 14,020 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,773,465 11,812,574 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.89 1.19 Adjusted EPS Diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.17

Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended December 31, 2024 20231 Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow) $ 4,382 $ 17,538 Adjustments: M&A costs included in operating activities 199 650 Change in non-cash working capital 8,479 (971) Operating free cash flow $ 13,060 $ 17,217 Operating free cash flow per share - basic 1.11 1.46 Operating free cash flow per share - diluted 1.10 1.44 Operating free cash flow conversion 73 % 81 %

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

December 31, September 30, 2024 20231 Cash $ 61,040 $ 52,267 Debt facility 115,750 93,750 Net debt (net cash) 54,710 41,483 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA 88,602 65,987 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 0.6 0.6

Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company's ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.