WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):Earnings: -$83.76 million in Q4 vs. -$137.87 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.65 in Q4 vs. -$1.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.05 million or $0.06 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $593.17 million in Q4 vs. $439.72 million in the same period last year.