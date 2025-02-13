Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai) the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions was chosen to participate at HSBC Mexico's esteemed Annual Cybersecurity Event. This is the second time OneMeta has worked with HSBC Mexico to provide its AI real-time translation solution, VerbumOnSite for the HSBC Mexico Annual Cybersecurity Event.

VerbumOnSite delivered real-time translation and subtitles with exceptional accuracy and efficiency. This allowed each attendee to engage with every panel discussion and keynote speaker, regardless of language barriers, making participation easier and allowing all attendees to gain critical industry insights notwithstanding their native language.

"We are honored to collaborate with a prestigious organization like HSBC Mexico, which shares our vision of fostering inclusion through innovative language technology," said Saul Leal, CEO at OneMeta. "The trust placed in our product-VerbumOnSite strengthens our commitment to delivering outstanding solutions that bridge language gaps for large-scale events."

Events like HSBC Mexico's Annual Cybersecurity gathering highlights the adoption of OneMeta's VerbumOnSiteI technology that allows multilingual communication for large scale events. OneMeta remains dedicated to supporting organizations worldwide with reliable, accurate, real-time translation solutions that enhance language inclusivity and ensures that details are not lost in translation.

About OneMeta

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology fully complies with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About HSBC:

HSBC Mexico offers a wide range of financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. From personal banking and wealth management to corporate banking and global markets, we provide our clients with the expertise and resources they need to achieve their financial goals.

At the same time, we are committed to building a more sustainable future. We support our clients in their transition to a low-carbon economy and promote the personal and professional development of women by providing tools and solutions tailored to their needs.

Visit: https://www.hsbc.com.mx/

