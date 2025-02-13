Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful repayment of 68.7% of its outstanding debt, the addition of Steven McAuley to its Board of Directors and the appointment of Stevenson Ty as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Beyond Medical has completed repayment of 68.7% of its debt, strengthening its balance sheet and financial stability. The Company has issued 7.9 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share to settle $395,000 of its outstanding debt obligations.

Beyond Medical is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven McAuley to its Board of Directors. Mr. McAuley brings decades of experience in corporate governance and operational strategy, further enhancing the Company's leadership team. His appointment aligns with Beyond Medical's commitment to strong governance and strategic growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven McAuley to the Board," said Daniel Liu. "His insights and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our vision and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Beyond Medical is further pleased to announce the appointment of Stevenson Ty as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He replaces Jatin Baski, who has stepped down from the role. The Company thanks Mr. Baski for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Stevenson Ty brings extensive experience in corporate finance, treasury management, and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining Beyond Medical, he held executive finance roles at established organizations, leading financial planning and capital management.

"I am excited to join Beyond Medical Technologies at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Stevenson Ty. "I look forward to working with the executive team to drive financial discipline, optimize capital structure, and support the Company's long-term strategic objectives."

Daniel Liu, CEO of Beyond Medical Technologies, added, "We are delighted to welcome Stevenson Ty to the team. His accomplishments as a financial leader with a proven track record in corporate finance will be instrumental as we strengthen our financial position."

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. is a health technology company focused on advancing innovative solutions in the medical and life sciences sectors. The Company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

