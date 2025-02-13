Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce first sales from the Company's third quarry in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The quarry produces white quartzite blocks for cutting and polishing into slabs. The Company plans to sell both freshly cut blocks and finished slabs to overseas clients.

"This new quarry is producing a highly desirable white quartzite. Production ramp up is underway. The quarry material has very attractive aesthetics and many clients have expressed interest in securing purchase rights for this product in a market that is undersupplied with quality whites." said Marcus Chase, President of Mineração VMC Ltda., Stakeholder's fully owned Brazilian subsidiary.

The project received a license to commercialize the quarry from the Agencia Nacional de Mineração (ANM) on December 16th, 2024. Production startup was delayed by heavy rains from just before Christmas through to January 12th of this year. Since then, roadwork to access the quarry has been completed and water management facilities have been constructed onsite. The quarry's first block was cut from a boulder found at the foot of the planned workface (pictured).





Figure 1. First block produced from VMC quarry #3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/240613_7eb111e1e4df7ab6_001full.jpg

Sales will begin next week. Several buyers have been to the quarry and have scheduled follow up meetings for the finalization of sales beginning on the week of Feb 17th.

"We are working to produce at least 40 cubic meters of material for sale as blocks this month. In addition to this, we are expecting to produce 20 cubic meters of material that will be cut and polished to produce approximately 8,000 square feet of slabs." said VMC's CEO Marcus Chase.





Figure 2. White Quartzite Material



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/240613_7eb111e1e4df7ab6_002full.jpg

The Company is also pleased to report strong sales from quarry #1 during the first 6 weeks of 2025. The Company's main product buyers have reported depleting inventory, and growth in sales of material from the Company's first quarry is now expected to continue through H1.2025.

"Expanding cashflow from our exotic stone business in Brazil will allow us to pursue the company's high quality gold and copper exploration initiatives in the Heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, with minimal shareholder dilution. This business combination allows us to pursue maximum prospective share price rerating with the successful advancement of exploration initiatives." said Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

Christopher Berlet BSc (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp. is responsible for the content of this press release.

