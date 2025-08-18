Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to celebrate Klondike Gold Discovery Day. Discovery Day has been a statutory holiday in the Yukon Territory since 1911 and falls on the third Monday of August each year.

On August 16th, 1896 George Carmack and his wife Kate (Shaaw Tláa) found gold on Rabbit Creek, a tributary of the great Yukon River, near to what is today the town of Dawson City. The next day, they staked claims along the creek. When the prospectors reached Alaska to sell their gold in July of 1897, the news sparked one of the world's greatest gold rushes. Yukon was made into a Territory of Canada the following year (June 1898).





Klondiker on White Pass Trail ca. 1898

As the news spread, hundreds of thousands of Klondikers soon followed. Dawson City boomed as its population exploded. Gold recovered from riverbeds and placer operations passed through to the new banks and vaults in Dawson. Fortunes were made in the "Paris of the North."





Klondike Gold Rush ca.1899, Canadian History Collection

In 1911 the Yukon Order of Pioneers, a fraternity of prospectors, encouraged the territorial council to establish a holiday recognizing gold prospectors and their contribution to the north. The holiday originally fell on August 17th but is now celebrated on the third Monday of August each year.





21st Century Klondike Placer Mining

21 st Century Gold Source Discoveries

The 21st Century is witnessing a new gold rush in the Klondike, as the hard rock sources of the widespread placer gold occurrences are now being discovered. The new lode 'gold source' discoveries will soon exceed in size the estimated 16+ million ounces of placer gold reportedly recovered by placer miners from river and creek beds within the Klondike Gold Fields(1).

Modern exploration technologies are changing the game. Riverbeds with placer gold are usually found near to a gold source (larger rock hosted gold deposits). Gold from the 'source deposits' makes its way to nearby river and creek beds over geologic time. The search for these larger gold 'source deposits' is creating the new 21st Century gold rush in Yukon's White Gold District.

Rapid Discovery Pace

Since 2008, the pace of discovery has been rapid. The first major hard rock gold discovery was made in 2009 on Underworld's White Gold property. By January 2010, Underworld had delineated the Golden Saddle deposit, with an indicated resource of 1,004,750 ounces of gold grading 3.2 g/t plus an inferred resource of 407,413 ounces of gold grading 2.5 g/t(2). In March 2010, Kinross Gold purchased Underworld for $139 million. In June 2017, the property was acquired by White Gold Corp. who have commenced aggressive exploration of the property. White Gold has subsequently announced significant new discoveries on the White Gold property, on the nearby JP Ross property and on their Betty property, adjoining Newmont's Coffee project.

In 2009, Kaminak Gold acquired the Coffee Gold Project and exploration trenching across significant gold anomalies returned encouraging results. During follow up drilling in 2010, one of the initial 28 drill holes reported an intercept of 17 g/t Au over 15.5 m(3). In September 2015 Kaminak announced an initial resource for the Coffee Gold Project and on May 26, 2016, Goldcorp made an offer to acquire all the shares of Kaminak for total consideration of approximately $520 million. Goldcorp later announced a proven and probable resource of 1.67 million ounces of gold at 1.4 g/t Au and an additional 0.74 million ounces Measured & Indicated at 0.96 g/t Au and 0.94 million ounces Inferred at 0.94 g/t Au on Coffee, before later being acquired by Newmont(4).

Late in 2012, Comstock Metals announced a significant new gold discovery on its QV Project, located just north of the Kinross White Gold property. Subsequent drilling intersected a broad gold-bearing zone highlighted by hole QV12-004 that intersected 89.85 m of 2.34 g/t Au and 45.5 m of 3.04 g/t Au on the VG Zone (5). The QV Project was acquired by White Gold Corp. in 2019 and an updated Inferred resource of 287,100 ounces at 1.51 g/t Au was announced for the VG Zone in 2021(6).

The Yukon's White Gold District is one of the largest gold area plays in Western Canada. Industry observers are optimistic that additional hard rock gold deposits await discovery.

Stakeholder Ballarat - Heart of the White Gold District

Stakeholder Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership of the 18,741-hectare Ballarat Project situated in the Heart of the White Gold District. Ballarat Creek is one of the most prolific placer gold producing creeks in the area and Stakeholder's claims surround Ballarat Creek targeting discovery of the lode gold source deposit(s) which are located there.

Today, the Stakeholder ground position covers the full drainage basin surrounding Ballarat Creek and company geologists believe they have identified the lode gold source for the placer gold which has been found in abundance in Ballarat Creek. The ' Skye Gold Zone ' lies east of Ballarat Creek, elevated above, and within the drainage basin leading to Ballarat Creek. In October of 2023 Stakeholder announced the discovery of two distinct, subparallel, gold in soil trends of 1.9 km and 1.3 km respectively while the second subparallel gold trend remains open and untested to the SW.





Figure 1: Ballarat Claim Outline Covering Full Drainage Basin for Ballarat Creek

"Today, with Yukoners, we celebrate Klondike Gold Discovery Day, and the pioneering traditions which continue to make Canada the greatest frontier for exploration and discovery." Stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"Our objective in 2025 is to be able to announce results confirming two new discoveries, one for each of the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone , on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project which is located in the Heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory."

Stakeholder's claims are located in the relative center of the White Gold District (Figure 2), north and northeast of Newmont's (NYSE: NEM) Coffee Gold Project, due north of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN) Casino Project and west, south, and east of White Gold's (TSX: WGO) regional exploration initiatives.





Figure 2: Ballarat Property White Gold District, Relative Center

(1)Yukon Placer Creek Production Table 1978 - 2022. Available from Yukon Department of Energy, Mines, and Resources.

(2)SRK, (2010) White Gold Dawson Range Yukon, Canada. NI43-101 Technical report Prepared for Underworld Resources Inc. Available on SEDAR.

(3)Finnigan, C. (2011) Coffee Property 2010 Assessment Report. Yukon Assessment Report 095302.

(4)Goldcorp 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Statement dated Oct. 24, 2018.

(5)Comstock Metals Ltd. News Release dated Oct. 22, 2010. Available on SEDAR

(6)Arseneau, G. (2021). Technical Report on the QV Project for White Gold Corp. Available on SEDAR.

Jodie Gibson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

