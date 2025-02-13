MIAX Named Best Trading Platform, Receives Technology Innovation Award at Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2025

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that MIAX® was named "Best Trading Platform" for the third consecutive year and the recipient of the "Technology Innovation Award" at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2025.

"MIAX is honored to once again be named 'Best Trading Platform' in addition to receiving the 'Technology Innovation Award' at the 2025 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "It's our 11th straight year being recognized at the awards-a testament to the ongoing excellence of our highly regarded technology team."

Since winning the "Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative by an Exchange/ATS" award in 2015 and 2016, MIAX has been recognized every year at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards in multiple award categories, including "Best Overall Exchange," "Most Innovative Exchange Technology" and "Best Options Trading Platform."

"Being named 'Best Trading Platform' speaks to the performance and resilience of our in-house built, proprietary technology platform, which has been fully operational 99.999% of the time since the launch of our first options exchange in 2012," said Matthew J. Rotella, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX. "Receiving the 'Technology Innovation Award' speaks to the scalability and adaptability of the MIAX platform, which allows us to more easily respond to market demand and expand the range of products and asset classes we can offer to our customers."

For over 20 years, the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards recognize and reward fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth in the mutual fund and ETF space.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

