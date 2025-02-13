INVISIO AB: INVISIO Year-end report 2024: Record-breaking quarter and full year. Acquisition creates new growth opportunities

CEO comment "The positive trend seen earlier in the year was further reinforced in Q4. Both order intake and revenue reached record-high levels of SEK 549.3 million (298.0) and SEK 594.1 million (345.8), respectively. The same applies to full-year revenue, which totaled SEK 1,806.7 million (1,238.5). The upward trend also contributed to a strong operating margin of 32.8 percent (18.0) in the quarter. The acquisition of the UltraLYNX product line early in 2025 further strengthens our leading position in the modern soldier system segment and opens up new growth opportunities.

October-December 2024

Revenue: SEK 594.1m (345.8).

Gross profit: SEK 358.8m (198.5).

Gross margin: 60.4% (57.4).

EBITDA: SEK 198.5m (84.6)

EBITDA margin: 35.4% (24.5)

Operating profit: SEK 194.8m (62.4)

Operating margin: 32.8% (18.0)

Profit for the period: SEK 157.7m (50.9)

Earnings per share: SEK 3.46 (1.12)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 22.9m (36.8)

Order intake: SEK 549.3m (298.0).

Order book: SEK 830.8m (602.8). SEK 763.4m excluding the radio order.*

January-December 2024

Revenue: SEK 1,806.7m (1,238.5). SEK 1,633.3m excluding the radio order.

Gross profit: SEK 1,007.0m (747.3). SEK 995.3m excluding the radio order.

Gross margin: 55.7% (60.3). 60.9% excluding the radio order.

EBITDA: SEK 463.4m (308.2)

EBITDA margin: 25.6% (24.9)

Operating profit: SEK 402.3m (242.9)

Operating margin: 22.3% (19.6)

Profit for the period: SEK 306.4m (178.4)

Earnings per share: SEK 6.72 (3.91)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 157.0m (204.7)

Order intake: SEK 1,970.7m (1,273.5). SEK 1,729.8m excluding the radio order.

Order book: SEK 830.8m (602.8). SEK 763.4m excluding the radio order.

* Further information is available in the press release published on March 12, 2024.

Key events during the quarter

In 2024, INVISIO and the US Defense Innovation Unit jointly developed wireless tactical communications through close collaboration with end users, resulting in the creation of the INVISIO Link product. An initial test order of USD 3.5 million was received during the quarter.

The company received a significant order from an existing European customer for the Intercom system and the associated personal communication system. The major part of this delivery was completed in Q4, with the remainder expected to be delivered in Q1 2025.

Key events after the quarter

In early 2025, INVISIO acquired the UltraLynx product line, which will increase the group's ability to deliver integrated tactical body-worn systems for managing audio, power and data, along with advanced computing power.

INVISIO reports an updated estimate of the size of the company's addressable market, which is estimated to have an annual value of SEK 25 billion. A separate press release on this was published today, February 13.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.