Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market to Hit USD 17.78 Billion by 2029 with 13.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Molecular Infectious Disease Testing market, valued at US$8.49 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 13.7%, reaching US$9.37 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$17.78 billion by 2029. Major drivers of market growth include rising burden of infectious diseases and rapid technological advancements in molecular diagnostics. The increased incidence of emerging infectious diseases and antibiotic-resistant infections leads to greater demand for accurate and reliable diagnostics. In addition, there are rapid advances in the efficiency of molecular testing techniques, such as PCR and next-generation sequencing, which have improved diagnostic capabilities. These provide results that are more sensitive and at a faster speed, and allow for the simultaneous identification of multiple pathogens, which becomes vital in handling complex and continually changing infectious disease threats. These are some of the major contributors to the growing market.

An advancement in multiplex testing which could transform the molecular infectious disease testing market, is the integrated, fully automated multiplex diagnostic platforms. It will combine testing for multiple pathogens in a single reaction with the advantage of full automation, right from sample preparation to result interpretation. The automation of multiplex testing minimizes the chance of human error, enhances throughput, and accelerates the diagnostic process. These are the factors why this technology will thrive in environments of high demand such as hospitals, urgent care centers, and public health labs. The more these systems become user-friendly and affordable, the greater their potential will be to enhance access to multiplex tests in more rapid and comprehensive infectious disease surveillance and management across a range of healthcare settings.

Based on product & service, the global molecular infectious disease testing market has been segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. The fastest-growing segment within the molecular infectious disease testing market is the reagents and kits, mainly due to their critical role in making it possible for an accurate and efficient diagnosis. The growing use of molecular testing in clinical practices has caused the demand for good quality reagents and kits since they are indispensable in PCR, next-generation sequencing, and other molecular assays. The expansion of testing volumes within diagnostic laboratories and hospitals further propels the growth. Moreover, increased accessibility to ready-to-use, standardized kits and reagents that enhance sensitivity and reduce the turnaround time accelerate their demand in the molecular infectious disease testing market.

Categorized by type, the molecular infectious disease testing market is segmented into single plex testing and multiplex testing. The multiplex testing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the molecular infectious disease testing market because of its ability to test for more than one pathogen in a single test. Such capability can considerably reduce the testing time and cost while improving efficiency and accuracy of diagnostics. This is very helpful in complex infections, which could be due to multiple pathogens. The increasing demand for this type of testing in healthcare settings having high patient numbers is further due to the need for comprehensive, timely diagnostic solutions. Technological advancements in multiplex assay platforms have made this testing become indispensable in improving the clinical outcome, enhancing infection control measures.

Key players in the molecular infectious disease testing market include Danaher (US), F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), bioMérieux (France), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Revvity (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), BD (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), and Seegene Inc. (South Korea). These companies have a diversified product portfolio and a good geographic presence also. With growing global burden of infectious diseases and increasing need for accurate diagnostics, such players are well-positioned to develop novel diagnostic technologies and further expand their offerings. They expand their market share through subsidiaries across the world based on the strength of their R&D capabilities and diversified product and services portfolios. Their product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships further enhance their portfolio while expanding the reach of their global business.

Danaher emerged as the leader in the molecular infectious disease testing market in 2023. Its position as the leader in the market across the US serves as a platform from where it can penetrate more into the developing economies and build its global presence across more geographies. The company is also responsible for innovation in its products to cater to the varied needs of customers worldwide. This has assisted the company in building on its leadership position in the market. Additionally, the company also adopts certain organic growth strategies by launching new products and seeking relevant regulatory clearances. For example, in March 2024, the US FDA cleared the Xpert Xpress GBS test. In November 2022, it launched the Xpert Xpress MVP, a multiplexed PCR test. Such strategic steps have helped the company stay continuously in the lead in the molecular infectious disease testing market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is a significant global player in the molecular infectious disease testing market. Its broad portfolio and presence in all parts of the world have helped it sustain its competitive advantage. Roche has a very good direct and indirect distribution network around the world, which enables it to balance out demand fluctuations in the different markets. Its strategic emphasis on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies makes the company stronger in the marketplace. For example, in September 2024, Roche launched the cobas Respiratory flex test. This is the first test by Roche using Roche's innovative and proprietary TAGS (Temperature-Activated Generation of Signal) technology. This technology identifies as many as 15 pathogens in a single PCR test by using multiplex polymerase chain reaction testing combined with color, temperature, and data processing. All these strategies, coupled with its strong presence in the market, have given Roche further opportunities to enhance its position within the molecular infectious disease testing market.

bioMérieux is a prominent player in the molecular infectious disease testing market. Its robust position in the market is due to extensive distribution networks in America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. High investment in research & development, coupled with organic growth strategies, also helps bioMérieux strengthen its position in the market. Such initiatives include the launching of products and gaining appropriate regulatory approvals in order to extend its market shares. In December 2024, bioMérieux announced that the company's BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Tropical Fever (TF) Panel has achieved USD FDA Special 510(k) clearance. This new, innovative PCR-based testing solution brings fast and accurate pathogen identification in patients suffering from unexplained fever to clinicians, optimizing the treatment overall.

