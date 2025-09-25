

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi High-Tech and ELITechGroup have entered a Collaboration, Manufacturing and Supply Agreement in the field of molecular testing for infectious disease. The companies have been jointly developing fully automated PCR testing system primarily for the diagnosis and monitoring treatment of infectious diseases. The agreement governs that Hitachi High-Tech supplies of the PCR testing system to ELITech. In Japan, Hitachi High-Tech will exhibit the System under the name LABOSPECT GA-5.



The companies said the System offers continuous sample and reagent loading as well as random-access capabilities in accordance with the needs of the laboratory, together with fully automated functions from sample preparation to measurement.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News