CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH ranks in top 5% of S&P Global's 2025 Sustainability Yearbook

CNH ranks in top 5% of S&P Global's 2025 Sustainability Yearbook

The Company was recognized by S&P Global as the second highest performer in its industry group.

Basildon, February 13, 2025

CNH. This year's S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reviewed submissions from over 7,600 companies across 62 industries.

This latest result adds to CNH's recent inclusion in S&P Global's Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America). We ranked second in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category, scoring 79/100.

"We're delighted to see our efforts continue to receive recognition from leading indices such as S&P Global. We are committed to putting people first at CNH - from our employees to our customers, dealers and all those in the communities where we - and our products - work. This drives our investment in technologies and solutions that deliver tangible and practical benefits for agriculture, construction and the world at large," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH.

Our products continue to deliver greater customer efficiencies that also translate into environmental gains. These rankings confirm CNH's continued progress in cutting carbon emissions, increasing renewable energy use in our operations and products, and expanding remanufacturing. New features such as automation and sensor technologies on our flagship combine harvesters reduce grain loss and fuel consumption, prevent excessive soil compaction, and distribute crop residue evenly to ensure a better crop for the following farming season. In construction, we continued to expand our electric offering with the recent launch of the industry's first electric backhoe loader - giving customers zero noise and zero emission solutions.

Alongside these achievements, CDP- a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system - recognized CNH with A- Climate and A- Water scores for our 2024 results.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

