Prostatype Genomics AB: Prostatype Genomics publishes year-end report for 2024

Prostatype Genomics AB today publishes its year-end report for the full year 2024, including the interim report for the second half of 2024. The full year-end report is attached and can also be downloaded from the company's website, www.prostatypegenomics.com.

Summary of the second half of the year and the full year 2024

Second half of 2024, 1 July 2024 - 31 December 2024

• Net sales amounted to 84 TSEK* (908)

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) amounted to -20,437 TSEK (-17,797)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -21,499 TSEK (-9,938)

• Total cash flow for the period amounted to 7,620 TSEK (-9,269)

• Earnings per share** amounted to -3.19 SEK (-174.76)

Full year 2024, 1 January 2024 - 31 December 2024

• Net sales amounted to 199 TSEK* (1,356)

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) amounted to -38 874 TSEK (-37 372)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -44,709 TSEK (-29,138)

• Total cash flow for the period amounted to 6,686 TSEK (-8,793)

• Earnings per share** amounted to -6.12 SEK (-346.85)

* The order valued at approx. 1.8 MSEK from University Hospital Policlinico Tor Vergata in Rome, Italy, which was received in December 2024, is delivered and recognised as revenue in 2025.

** Values for historic equity per share have been recalculated to reflect the reversed share split 1000:1 decided upon at the extraordinary general meeting on 22 October 2024.

CEO Fredrik Persson comments:

"The second half of 2024, just like the first half of the year, was characterized by continued progress in the U.S. market. We are now getting increasingly closer to the point where the company's main challenges go from being regulatory and study related to being about how to scale up the U.S. sales to be able to reach breakeven and then generate profit in the most efficient way possible."

About Prostatype Genomics AB

Prostatype® is a genetic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a supplementary decision support tool to answer the question of radical treatment or no radical treatment of prostate cancer. The test is developed by a research group at Karolinska Institutet and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

