Prostatype Genomics AB: Previous Investments in Research and Development Unlock Hidden Assets in Prostatype Genomics

Alongside Prostatype Genomics (the "Company") strategic focus on the U.S. market and continued efforts to secure Medicare reimbursement, the Company has continuously invested in research and development leveraging the experience and proven capabilities of Prostatype®.

Prostatype®, the Company's current product, is used as a prognostic tool for assessing prostate cancer risk before decisions are made regarding radical treatment such as surgery, radiation therapy, or hormone therapy. The Company has now identified several new applications and product opportunities based on the technology already developed. The first of these new products has already been clinically validated in collaboration with Akademiska University Hospital, Uppsala, Sweden.

"Prostatype Genomics has for many years continuously worked on research and development based on the platform and strong scientific foundation established with Prostatype®. These represent substantial hidden assets within the Company. We have already made significant progress with the first new product, and one potential path forward is to pursue further development and commercialization together with one or more pharmaceutical partners", says Fredrik Rickman, CEO of Prostatype Genomics.

Leveraging existing research data and technology allows the Company to introduce additional products more rapidly and at significantly lower cost than would typically be possible for entirely new developments.

"The clinical challenges remain numerous and complex even after a patient has undergone radical treatment. Physicians need to quickly understand the risk of biochemical recurrence (BCR) following surgery. When additional therapy is required, options generally include radiation and/or hormone therapy, and the key clinical challenge is determining the optimal treatment for each individual patient.

Globally, approximately 1.5 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. Approximately 75% undergo radical treatment within a few years after the diagnosis has been made. The therapy area we are now entering therefore represents a significant market opportunity, which according to the Company's assessment amounts to approximately SEK 10 billion annually in Europe and the US, continues Fredrik Rickman.

"Our technology has shown exceptionally strong performance also in this new application area. The clinical challenges are well-established, and there is a clear unmet need for more precise biomarkers to guide treatment decisions even after radical therapy. This is where our existing platform gives us a strong foundation for further expansion," he adds.

"We have completed data for the first new product, which will be presented at one of the world's largest scientific congresses in March 2026. The initial launch will likely be in the United States, where regulatory requirements have already been met thanks to the Company's earlier investments in the U.S. market. In Europe, regulatory processes for the first new product are initiated, and we also see clear synergies with previous investments as we are already accredited under the European regulatory framework, IVDR", Rickman continues.

"I am confident that Prostatype Genomics' shareholders will welcome this news, given the significant commercial potential. We are moving closer to the therapy-driven decisions clinicians make every day, and it is natural that multiple pharmaceutical companies are showing interest in our technology as a potential companion diagnostic. We are currently evaluating how the Company can best capitalize on these newly unlocked opportunities, including potential collaborations or out-licensing. We will continue to update the market as we achieve further milestones", Rickman concludes.

About Prostatype Genomics AB

Prostatype® is a genetic test available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision-making tool when considering treatment or non-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a research group at Karolinska Institutet and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

