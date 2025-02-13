DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Preliminary Results 13-Feb-2025 / 16:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Notice of 2024 Preliminary Results Dublin/London, 13 February 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its preliminary results for the period ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday, 27 February 2025. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning. On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the below numbers, quoting the following access code: 731657 Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842 United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 United States (Local): +1 646 664 1960 International (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

Or register using the below link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=35132a09&confId=76594

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,750 unit landbank across 39 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: NOR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 376052 EQS News ID: 2086129 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086129&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 11:26 ET (16:26 GMT)