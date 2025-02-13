Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578 | Ticker-Symbol: SNW
Tradegate
13.02.25
20:41 Uhr
104,18 Euro
-0,30
-0,29 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,24104,4220:46
104,28104,4220:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2025 20:22 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sanofi: Filing of the 2024 U.S. Form 20-F and French "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" containing the Annual Financial Report

Finanznachrichten News

Filing of the 2024 U.S. Form 20-F and French "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" containing the Annual Financial Report

Paris, February 13, 2025. Sanofi announces today the filing of its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

These documents are available on the company's website:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-reports-and-regulated-information (https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-reports-and-regulated-information)

In addition, the Form 20-F is available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov)) and the "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org (http://www.amf-france.org)). A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains our complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.

About Sanofi
We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com (mailto:sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com)
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com (mailto:victor.rouault@sanofi.com)

Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com (mailto:thomas.larsen@sanofi.com)
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com (mailto:alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com)
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com (mailto:felix.lauscher@sanofi.com)
Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com (mailto:keita.browne@sanofi.com)
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com (mailto:nathalie.pham@sanofi.com)
Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com (mailto:tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com)
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com (mailto:thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com)

Attachment

  • Press_Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12f58e89-80a2-44ca-bb7f-a210c9afe34c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.