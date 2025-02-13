ECONOCOM: PRESS RELEASE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND THE DENOMINATOR

press release

Publication pursuant to Article 15, §1st of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions. This publication follows the company's Board of Directors meeting that took place on February 13th, 2025, which decided to cancel 11,998,895 treasury shares.

Econocom Group has cancelled 11,998,895 treasury shares leading to a share capital amounting to 23,731,026.74 euros, divided into 167,047,004 shares.

The total number of shares that confers voting rights is 167,047,004.

The total number of existing single voting rights is 106,658,700, the total number of existing double voting rights is 60,388,304, and therefore the total number of existing voting rights is 227,435,308 (the denominator).

On 13 February 2025, Econocom group no longer holds any treasury share.

The company has not included in its articles of association any additional thresholds on top of those required by law.



In accordance with the Law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan.

Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,450 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indexes, and it made €2,744 million in revenue in 2024.

