Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
13.02.25
08:17 Uhr
1,726 Euro
-0,024
-1,37 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8441,92820:45
Actusnews Wire
13.02.2025 20:23 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: PRESS RELEASE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND THE DENOMINATOR

Finanznachrichten News

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
Bruxelles, 13th February 2025



PRESS RELEASE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND THE DENOMINATOR



Publication pursuant to Article 15, §1st of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions. This publication follows the company's Board of Directors meeting that took place on February 13th, 2025, which decided to cancel 11,998,895 treasury shares.

  • Econocom Group has cancelled 11,998,895 treasury shares leading to a share capital amounting to 23,731,026.74 euros, divided into 167,047,004 shares.
  • The total number of shares that confers voting rights is 167,047,004.
  • The total number of existing single voting rights is 106,658,700, the total number of existing double voting rights is 60,388,304, and therefore the total number of existing voting rights is 227,435,308 (the denominator).
  • On 13 February 2025, Econocom group no longer holds any treasury share.
  • The company has not included in its articles of association any additional thresholds on top of those required by law.


In accordance with the Law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan.
Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,450 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indexes, and it made €2,744 million in revenue in 2024.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact: anne.bruchon@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Louis Tilquin: +33 6 02 15 67 69

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpuaYMdnk5rHmZ5wlJdunJZomZqSl2aVlpaelWmbZ8uabGpomW9nbMqYZnJhlWhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90033-pr-on-voting-rights-and-the-denominator-2025-02-13-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.