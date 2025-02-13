Quest Diagnostics: My Quest Story - Manny Cetina

I started as a Route Service Representative back in March 1984 at a small lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts called Spectrum Medical Labs as one of only six drivers. Spectrum was acquired by Met Path and Corning and eventually became Quest Diagnostics.

Before I started as an RSR, I was a single 21-year-old construction worker in Chelsea, Massachusetts who never thought about ever working in the medical field. But one day, my brother-in-law talked about a job opening as a medical courier with his father at Spectrum. So, I applied, and 40 years later here I am.

Over the last 40 years working here, I got married to my beautiful wife of 38 years, raised 2 children, and now have 3 grandchildren. I have also been a youth football and baseball coach for the last 26 years in my hometown of Chelsea.

During my 40-year career at Quest Diagnostics, I have run 37 different routes and have been a route driver, swing driver, and a stat driver and have serviced clients in every corner of New England, from Massachusetts and Connecticut to Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. I can't even imagine how many miles I have driven for Quest, but I know it's a lot.

I absolutely love driving, but now I don't get to do too much driving as I am currently a Sr RSR servicing exclusively Quest's largest client in Boston (NeighborHealth, which was formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center). I feel like a movie star as I walk through the halls of the health center every day. Everyone from the janitors to security, doctors, nurses and even the CEO know me and yell my name and high-five me. It's such a great feeling to work with such amazing people.

I have met some wonderful people over the years at Quest-a lot who have become lifelong friends. My coworkers, leaders, and customers are just amazing. I am absolutely honored to work for such an amazing company that has been a huge part of my family for the last 40 years.

