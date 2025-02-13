TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Perfect Corp. (PERF), a Taiwan-based AI and AR beauty tech, has partnered with Inovshop Group to launch its AI Skin Analysis tool, Skincare Pro, on self-service mirrors with iPads at Amazon's first parapharmacy in Milan. Opening on February 12, this initiative brings Perfect Corp.'s Beautiful AI technology to the parapharmacy, offering customers an interactive skincare experience.PERF's Skincare Pro app, integrated into interactive mirrors by Inovshop Group with iPads, offers personalized skin consultations by analyzing 15 skin concerns. This AI-powered tool provides real-time insights, enabling Amazon's staff to deliver tailored product recommendations and enhance customer engagement.Inovshop brings digital and physical retail together in this collaboration, integrating Perfect Corp.'s AI and AR skincare tech with its own digital retail solutions. This synergy enhances Amazon's first parapharmacy, offering an interactive shopping experience. With the 'Place & Learn' feature, customers can place a product on a sensor-equipped surface to instantly view relevant details.Perfect Corp. and Inovshop's collaboration at Amazon's Milan parapharmacy redefines retail by merging AI-driven skincare diagnostics with interactive product engagement. This tech-enhanced experience transforms traditional shopping into an immersive journey, setting a new standard for customer-centric retail.PERF is currently trading at $2.445 11.0609% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX