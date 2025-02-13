WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP), a German-based multinational software company, Thursday announced that its partnership with Databricks ushers in a new era of enterprise data management, seamlessly integrating Databricks' technology for data engineering, machine learning, and AI into SAP's new solution.SAP and Databricks' partnership redefines enterprise data management, seamlessly integrating Databricks' technology for data engineering, machine learning, and AI into SAP's new solution.SAP Business Data Cloud drives the data product economy by offering fully managed SAP data products across business processes, from finance and supply chain to HR and learning. These products retain their business context, enabling instant access to high-quality data without costly extraction. For example, CFOs can assess inflation's impact by integrating real-time external data with financial insights. Additionally, new insight apps will leverage AI and real-time data to enhance analytics and planning across all business functions.SAP Business Data Cloud enhances Joule, SAP's generative AI copilot, by improving cross-functional workflows and decision-making with AI agents. Powered by high-quality enterprise data and SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule agents deeply understand end-to-end processes, enabling seamless collaboration across functions.To advance AI innovation, SAP introduced ready-to-use Joule agents for finance, sales, and service. In finance, agents streamline claims processing and cash flow management, while sales agents accelerate dispute resolution and customer inquiries.Additionally, SAP launched a new agent builder, allowing customers to create and deploy custom AI agents alongside SAP's pre-built Joule agents, leveraging SAP's expertise in business processes.SAP is currently trading at $292.18 or 0.42% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX