WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):Earnings: $3.57 million in Q4 vs. -$82.02 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$55.34 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.17 per share Revenue: $39.22 million in Q4 vs. $58.36 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX