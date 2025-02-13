Ryde Group: Ryde Hosts Annual CNY Lunch, Honoring Top Driver-Partners and Strengthening Driver Engagement

SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / In a move to reaffirm its commitment to driver-partners, Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde' or the "Company"), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, hosted its Annual CNY Lunch, celebrating the dedication of its top six driver-partners. The event, held in the spirit of appreciation and community, also reinforced Ryde's industry-leading 0% commission model, which ensures that driver-partners take home more of their well-deserved earnings - a stance that sets it apart from other ride-hailing platforms.

Ryde's 0% Commission Model Continues to Drive Growth

At the core of Ryde's commitment to driver-partners is its 0% commission model, which enables drivers to maximize their earnings-a key differentiator in an industry where high commission fees often reduce driver take-home pay.

Since implementing this model, Ryde has seen:

A) Higher driver-partners earnings, improving overall job satisfaction.

B) Stronger driver-partner retention, ensuring consistency and reliability for riders.

C) A more engaged driver-partner network, leading to improved service standards.

Recognizing Top Driver-Partners in a Time of Prosperity

The Lunar New Year is a time of renewal, gratitude, and shared prosperity-values that Ryde seeks to uphold within its driver community. During the lunch, Ryde recognized its top six driver-partners, acknowledging their hard-work, commitment and contributions to the platform.

"Our driver-partners are at the heart of Ryde, and this Annual CNY lunch is our way of showing appreciation for their commitment and hard work on the road," said Terence Zou, Ryde's Founder, Chairman & CEO. "We want every driver-partner to feel heard, and the Annual CNY lunch allows us to engage more meaningfully with the key stakeholders who power our platform."

For driver-partners, the event was more than just a meal-it was a reminder that their efforts are valued. Eugene, a Ryde driver for over five years, shared: "Ryde has always made driver-partners feel included, and this event reinforces that. It's great to come together and celebrate as a community."

Fellow driver, Mr. Quek echoed the sentiment: "It's not just about the meal-it's about feeling valued. Ryde has always supported us, and I'm excited for what's ahead in 2025."

Looking Ahead: A Stronger Commitment to Driver-Partners in 2025

With initiatives like MakanwithRyde, RydeHongbao, #AnnualCNYLunch, Ryde continues to lead the way in driver engagement and support. As the company expands its market presence in Singapore, it remains dedicated to fairness, transparency, and long-term driver success.

For more updates on Ryde's driver-focused initiatives, visit www.rydesharing.com.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

