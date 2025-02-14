TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK), a Japanese beverage holding company, on Friday reported a rise in net earnings, supported by improved revenue.For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the Group registered a net profit of 192.080 billion yen, or 126.63 yen per share, higher than 164.073 billion yen, or 107.92 yen per share, posted last year.Excluding items, earnings stood at 183 billion yen as against 165.6 billion yen in 2023. Profit before tax rose to 266.990 billion yen from 241.871 billion yen a year ago.Operating profit moved up to 269.052 billion yen from the previous year's 244.999 billion yen. Revenue was 2.939 trillion yen, up from 2.769 trillion yen in the prior year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Asahi expects a net profit of 177.5 billion yen, down 7.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.Excluding items, profit is anticipated to be 177.5 billion yen, down 3 percent from 2024. Operating profit is also expected to drop by 2.6 percent on a year-over-year basis to 262 billion yen. However, the Group expects revenue of 2.970 trillion yen, up 1 percent from 2024.Further, for the full-year 2025, the company expects to pay a total annual dividend of 52 yen per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX