Groupe Casino: Change in the ownership structure of Infinity Advertising

PRESS RELEASE

February 14, 2025

Change in the ownership structure of Infinity Advertising

Following the redefinition of the purchasing alliance between the Casino Group and the Mousquetaires Group in 2024, the two groups are reorganising the ownership structure of their Retail Media subsidiary, Infinity Advertising. The reorganisation sees the Mousquetaires Group become the sole shareholder of Infinity Advertising.

In September 2021, the Casino Group, through its subsidiary RelevanC, and Groupement Mousquetaires, created Infinity Advertising, a joint venture responsible for marketing Retail Media services to food suppliers and their media agencies in France. This joint venture successfully monetised one of France's most extensive retail transactional datasets, leveraging, in particular, technologies developed by RelevanC.

Following the recent evolution of the purchasing alliance between the two groups, the Mousquetaires Group will acquire RelevanC's shares in Infinity Advertising.

Infinity Advertising will continue to market Retail Media services for Monoprix, Franprix, Casino and Intermarché, while still utilising RelevanC's technologies among other resources. The change in shareholding will have no impact on Infinity Advertising's operations nor on the services it provides to agencies and advertisers.

About Groupement Mousquetaires

Groupement Mousquetaires was created in 1969 and is based on a private initiative. It gathers together over 3,000 independent entrepreneurs, 150,000 employees and has over 4,000 stores that are part of 7 store brands Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama (home equipment); Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility). Groupement Mousquetaires has its own support services, logistics bases and 56 factories agri-food companies, all located in France. Groupement Mousquetaires also deploys its brands in Belgium, Poland and Portugal. To find out more: www.mousquetaires.com

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a recognised leader in the French retail market, with 7,700 stores nationwide. And ranks second in online non-food retailing through its Cdiscount brand. Thanks to its more than 25,000 employees driven by their passion for retailing and customer service, the Group has built a portfolio of strong, dynamic, complementary brands (Monoprix, Franprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Naturalia) and reported net sales of €9bn in 2023. With a clear vision of how its industry is changing, the Group is committed to accelerating the transformation of retail. To this end, all its retail activities are positioned in the future-facing convenience, premium and e-commerce segments.

Groupement Mousquetaires Press Contacts

Angie Agency: Charlotte Rabilloud - crabilloud@angie.fr - 06 62 03 28 34

Angie Agency: Antoine Graiff - agraiff@angie.fr - 06 02 07 17 33

Press: presse@mousquetaires.com

Casino Group contacts

Press contacts

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - 06 26 27 37 05

Press - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - 01 53 65 24 29

Analysts and investors contacts

Charlotte Izabel - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - 06 89 19 88 33

Investor Relations - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - 01 53 65 24 17