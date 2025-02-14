Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

Expanded from 9 to 10 warehouses throughout the first half of fiscal year 2025

Total warehouse space increased from 2 million to over 3.5 million square feet

Major presence in California, Georgia (Savannah), and Illinois (St. Louis Metro Area)



WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter and first half ended December 31, 2024. Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenue increased by $9.1 million, or 21.8%, to $51.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $42.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Revenue from our transportation services increased by $6.2 million, or 20.8%, to $36.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $29.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, due to the addition of new warehouse locations, which has enabled an increase in shipment volume compared to the same period in 2023. This segment comprises reselling third-party carrier services to our customers.

Revenue from our warehousing services increased by $3.1 million, or 25.7%, to $15.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $11.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, driven by the addition of new warehouses acquired in the last fiscal quarter. This segment comprises inventory management and storage offerings.

Revenue from other services decreased by $0.2 million, or 96%. This segment is primarily comprised of customs brokerage services.



Costs of sales increased by $16.3 million, or 47.6%, to $50.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $34.3 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by a rise in freight expenses due to higher UPS shipping charges and increases in lease expenses, employee salary and benefits, and temporary labor costs, as we expanded our warehouse and operations team to support growth.

Our freight expenses, lease expenses (primarily warehouse operating lease expenses), temporary labor expenses, warehouse expenses, and salary and benefits increased by $8.3 million, $2.7 million, $2.9 million, $1.2 million, and $0.7 million, respectively, during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The increases in lease expenses were due to the additional operating leases acquired in the last and current fiscal quarter. The increases in freight expenses were due to the increase in UPS expenses. The increases in temporary labor expenses, warehouse expenses, and salary and benefits were due to the expansion of the warehouse operations.

Our overall gross profit margin decreased from 18.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 0.9% for the same period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in the surcharge by UPS and the decreases in customer order volume, as well as some of the recently leased warehouses that are not fully utilized.

Our net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $1.7 million, compared with the net income of $3.7 million for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $5.4 million.



Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenue increased by $10.4 million, or 12.5%, to $93.6 million during the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $83.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Revenue from our transportation services increased by $5.0 million, or 8.3%, to $64.6 million during the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $59.6 million during the six months ended December 31, 2023, due to the addition of new warehouse locations which has enabled an increase in shipment volume compared to the same period in 2023.

Revenue from our warehousing services increased by $5.7 million, or 24.7%, to $29.0 million during the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $23.2 million during the six months ended December 31, 2023, driven by the addition of new warehouses acquired in the last fiscal quarter. Revenue from other services decreased by $0.4 million, or 93.7%. Other revenue mainly consisted of revenue from our customs brokerage services.



Costs of sales increased by $26.4 million, or 37.5%, to $96.7 million during the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $70.3 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by a rise in freight expenses due to higher UPS shipping charges and increases in lease expenses, employee salary and benefits, and temporary labor costs as we expanded our warehouse and operations team to support growth.

Our freight expenses, lease expenses (primarily warehouse operating lease expenses), temporary labor expenses, warehouse expenses, and salary and benefits increased by $11.5 million, $4.8 million, $5.7 million, $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The increases in lease expenses were due to the additional operating leases acquired in the last and current fiscal quarter. The increases in freight expenses were due to the increase in UPS expenses. The increases in temporary labor expenses, warehouse expenses, and salary and benefits were due to the expansion of the warehouse operations.

Our overall gross profit margin decreased from 15.5% for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to 3.3% for the same period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in the surcharge by UPS and the decreases in customer order volume, as well as some of the recently leased warehouses that are not fully utilized.

Our net loss for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $6.3 million, compared with the net income of $6.5 million for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $12.8 million.



Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, we had a balance of cash and restricted cash of $7.4 million, compared with a balance of $10.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $9.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 million for the same period in 2023, representing a $12.8 million decrease in the net cash inflow provided by operating activities.

Net cash used in investing activities was $1.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, primarily attributable to $2.1 million cash used for the purchase of property and equipment, $1.0 million cash used for loans extended to others, and $2.0 million proceeds received from loan repayments.

Net cash provided from financing activities was $7.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the net effects of: (i) $0.4 million lent to related parties; (ii) $8.1 million of proceeds from advance payment from the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (described below).



Operational Highlights

Warehouse Expansion & Facilities

Expanded trucking department through increased staffing and equipment to serve major clients, including Amazon

Leased a new 60,000 sq ft warehouse in City of Industry, CA, to support trucking operations and partnership with Massimo Group.

Opened SAV1 warehouse at Port of Savannah, which quickly became the Company's busiest facility with 70% occupancy

Leased 480,000 sq ft warehouse in Ontario, CA, with 46 dock doors and advanced logistics technology



Technology & Operations

Incorporated a fleet of electric forklifts across California warehouses as part of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program

Implemented PortPro transportation management software for trucking operations

Enhanced warehousing management system to optimize inventory management and warehouse operations

Upgraded application programming interface to version 3.5 and integrated with Temu platform, handling over 3,000 orders daily



Financing Arrangements

Entered into a $50 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA II PN, Ltd and up to $21 million in convertible promissory notes, closing two $5 million tranches of pre-paid advances under the SEPA



Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "While our significant warehouse expansion and enhanced operational capabilities demonstrate our commitment to long-term growth, we experienced challenges this quarter from increased UPS surcharges and underutilization of our newer facilities. We expect the expansion of our footprint to 3.5 million square feet and our presence in key logistics hubs to position us well for the future, but we intend to focus intently on optimizing our operations and improving facility utilization rates in the near term. Our investments in electric fleets, warehouse management systems, and new transportation partnerships underscore our commitment to sustainable, technology-driven growth. Looking ahead, we anticipate taking decisive steps to address our margin compression while continuing to build the infrastructure needed to serve our growing customer base."

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Armlogi's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, February 14, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Hsu, Chief Financial Officer, will lead the conference call with other company executives available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800- 445-7795 (international callers, please dial 1-785-424-1699) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1707817&tp_key=62a55be146.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

(tables follow)

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 US$ US$ Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash 5,118,815 7,888,711 Accounts receivable and other receivable, net 31,204,112 25,465,044 Other current assets 1,905,457 1,624,611 Prepaid expenses 879,768 1,129,435 Loan receivables 3,812,293 1,877,131 Total current assets 42,920,445 37,984,932 Non-current assets Restricted cash 2,259,932 2,061,673 Long-term loan receivables - 2,908,636 Property and equipment, net 11,796,130 11,010,407 Intangible assets, net 75,051 92,708 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 105,512,506 111,955,448 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 235,447 309,496 Other non-current assets 915,199 711,556 Total assets 163,714,710 167,034,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,533,126 7,502,339 Contract liabilities 1,248,844 276,463 Income taxes payable - 57,589 Due to related parties - 350,209 Accrued payroll liabilities 389,070 405,250 Commitment fee payable 250,000 - Convertible notes 7,664,657 - Operating lease liabilities - current 25,021,785 24,216,446 Finance lease liabilities - current 117,500 155,625 Total current liabilities 40,224,982 32,963,921 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 90,172,693 93,126,092 Finance lease liabilities - non-current 135,441 169,683 Deferred income tax liabilities - 1,536,455 Total liabilities 130,533,116 127,796,151 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,677,147 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively 417 416 Additional paid-in capital 15,718,863 15,468,864 Retained earnings 17,462,314 23,769,425 Total stockholders' equity 33,181,594 39,238,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 163,714,710 167,034,856

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2023 Six Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Six Months

Ended

December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 51,143,682 42,004,083 93,625,578 83,249,928 Costs of sales 50,660,690 34,326,234 96,749,376 70,345,647 Gross profit (loss) 482,992 7,677,849 (3,123,798 ) 12,904,281 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 2,659,156 2,919,547 6,327,981 4,827,703 Total operating costs and expenses 2,659,156 2,919,547 6,327,981 4,827,703 Income (loss) from operations (2,176,164 ) 4,758,302 (9,451,779 ) 8,076,578 Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (564,656 ) (446,179 ) (1,770,321 ) (988,394 ) Loss on disposal of assets 43,625 - 43,625 - Finance costs 79,989 13,351 88,997 26,738 Total other (income) expenses (441,042 ) (432,828 ) (1,637,699 ) (961,656 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (1,735,122 ) 5,191,130 (7,814,080 ) 9,038,234 Current income tax expense - 1,229,121 - 1,878,426 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (75,882 ) 217,184 (1,506,969 ) 660,207 Total income tax (recovery) expenses (75,882 ) 1,446,305 (1,506,969 ) 2,538,633 Net income (loss) (1,659,240 ) 3,744,825 (6,307,111 ) 6,499,601 Total comprehensive (loss) income (1,659,240 ) 3,744,825 (6,307,111 ) 6,499,601 Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share (0.04 ) 0.09 (0.15 ) 0.16 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted 41,642,442 40,000,000 41,638,221 40,000,000