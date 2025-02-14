MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including Igloo's more than 1 million 90 Quart Rolling Coolers, Umarex USA's about 26,500 units of Air Pistols, Setsmart's about 22,500 units of LoGest Climbing Ropes, Target's Hanukkah Dino Menorahs, BlockBlueLight's rechargeable Portable Lamps with Lithium-Ion Batteries, as well as SHEIN Distribution Corp.'s Children's Pajama Sets, among others.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.Katy, Texas -based Igloo Products Corp. is recalling about 1.06 million units of Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers citing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards. In addition, about 47,000 units were sold in Canada and 23,000 units in Mexico.The recall involves Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The impacted coolers have a tow handle, and they were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, with various model numbers.The coolers, manufactured in the United States, were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick's and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.According to the agency, the tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.The recall was initiated after the company has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.Fort Smith, Arkansas -based Umarex USA has called back about 26,500 unikts of T4E (Training for Engagement) TR50 Air Pistols. It is CO2 powered, holds six .50 caliber rounds and is made of black plastic polymer.The air pistol is a recreational and training product that shoots rubber, plastic or powder ball (non-lethal) ammunition. The model numbers affected by the recall are 2292112, 2280182 and 2280199.The products, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at Big 5 stores in the Western United States, Modern Combat Sports in Vista, California, and online at https://mcsus.com/, Amazon.com and Valken.com from May 2022 through July 2023 for about $110.It was noted that the CO2 cartridge can be unintentionally ejected with force from the handle, posing an impact hazard.The firm has received 30 reports of the CO2 cartridge unintentionally ejecting with force. These included seven reports of injury such as fractured hands, broken fingers and contusions.Consumers are urged to contact Umarex to register for a free replacement air pistol and free shipping to return the recalled product.Brooklyn, New York-based Setsmart LLC is recalling about 22,500 units of LoGest Climbing Ropes with Carabiners and LoGest Climbing Ropes with Heavy-Duty Metal Hooks, citing fall risk. In addition, about 350 units were sold in Canada and about 25 in Mexico.The recalled climbing ropes are made of hemp and were sold in 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 50 feet lengths.They were made in China and sold online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through November 2024 for between $20 and $70.As per the agency, the climbing ropes can weaken and break, posing a fall hazard to consumers. LoGest has received 13 reports of the recalled ropes breaking, including one report of a fall that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury.Consumers can register for a full refund at LoGest site.Minneapolis, Minnesota -based Target Corp. is recalling about 4,400 units of Spritz Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorahs with model number '240-14-1380'. The menorahs are blue, made of polymer resin and measure 6 inches high x 13 inches long. They can hold up to nine tapered candles in the metal candle cups located on the dinosaur's back.The menorahs were manufactured in China and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2024 through January 2025 for about $15.The recalled resin menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard. Target has received 58 reports of the menorahs scorching, charring, melting or catching on fire. However, no injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are urged to return the recalled menorahs to any Target store for a full refund.New Zealand -based BlockBlueLight Limited has called back about 1,280 units of rechargeable Portable Lamps with Lithium-Ion Batteries due to fire and burn hazards.The recall involves the Multi-Mode Sleep Lamp with model number BBL-MM-LAMP in three color modes: Noblue Amber Mode (yellow), Sunset Mixed Mode (orange) and Twilight Red Mode (red). The lamp is white.The lamps, made in China, were sold online at https://www.blockbluelight.com from December 2023 through November 2024 for about $80.According to the agencies, the lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable lamps can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled portable lamps and contact BlockBlueLight to request a full refund.Los Angeles, California-based SHEIN Distribution Corp. is recalling about 17,300 units of SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids' Pajama Sets citing risk of burn.The recall involves SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids 97% polyester, 3% elastane children's pajamas. The two-piece, short sleeve pajama sets were sold in blue (SKU 2407018985445734), pink (SKU 2407082184653588), purple (SKU 2406274753471153) and orange (SKU 2404283444125106).The pajama sets, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online on www.SHEIN.com from August 2023 through November 2024 for about $20.The recalled children's pajamas violate the federal flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 