Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), the company behind Safety Strips, is pleased to announce it is donating its life-saving fentanyl test strips to media offices. This initiative ensures that journalists and event organizers have direct access to these essential tools, helping to prevent accidental overdoses and promote public safety.

Media offices interested in receiving a free kit can contact Nikhil Karani, Media Relations at Safe Supply, at info@safesupply.com to order their kits today.

With the rising concerns around fentanyl contamination in recreational substances, Safety Strips provide a quick and reliable way to detect fentanyl, empowering individuals to make safer choices.

By equipping media offices with Safety Strips, Safe Supply is not only supporting journalists who report on public health and harm reduction but also enabling them to distribute resources to those who need them most.

"We believe access to harm reduction tools is a fundamental right," said Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips. "Following the tragic passing of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, reports indicate that authorities suspect a potential drug-related incident, underscoring the urgent need for accessible harm reduction tools to prevent such fatalities[1]. By donating Safety Strips to media offices, we are ensuring that journalists, event organizers, and nightlife professionals have a simple yet effective tool to help prevent overdoses and save lives."

Safety Strips: A Critical Solution for Harm Reduction

Safety Strips is rapidly scaling the distribution of its advanced drug testing strips, which enable users to detect fentanyl, xylazine, and drink-spiking substances in real time.

The technology is designed to be portable, discreet, and easy to use, making it an essential tool for individuals in high-risk environments such as nightlife venues, music festivals, college campuses, and major events like the Super Bowl.

"High-profile tragedies like this reinforce the immediate need for harm reduction tools that are readily accessible," states Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of the Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. "Our mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and protection, ensuring that no one unknowingly consumes dangerous substances. We cordially invite any media offices to contact us today to receive their free kits - together we can help support the harm reduction efforts in our communities."

