Knowit reported signs of recovery at the end of a challenging 2024 that saw headcount reduced by 10%. Management has not only downsized the business but also taken steps to improve efficiency. This should lead to greater operational gearing into any recovery in demand. The market seems unsure if this will be in 2025 or 2026, although consensus forecasts suggest that there should be a recovery by FY27. In the meantime, a dividend yield premium to peers should appeal to investors.

